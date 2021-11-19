Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAB Remains Ready [Image 4 of 4]

    ASAB Remains Ready

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    11.19.2021

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit, push an external power supply before performing maintenance on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 22, 2021. ASAB is known as U.S. Central Command’s Theater Gateway and is capable of responding to contingencies through tactical airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy photo by 1st Lt Nathan Lowe)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    VIRIN: 211222-F-SP573-1003
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Kuwait
    c-130
    c-130j super hercules

