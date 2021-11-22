ASAB Remains Ready

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jakeb Tate, a C-130 crew chief assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepares to marshal a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron after arrival at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 22, 2021. ASAB is known as U.S. Central Command’s Theater Gateway and is capable of responding to contingencies through tactical airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy photo by 1st Lt Nathan Lowe)

