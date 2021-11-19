ASAB Remains Ready

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron arrives on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 22, 2021. ASAB is known as U.S. Central Command’s Theater Gateway and is capable of responding to contingencies through tactical airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy photo by 1st Lt Nathan Lowe)

