US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support Pacific Air Forces

211221-N-YM570-1003 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Dec. 21, 2021) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Mahely Buffkin (right) and Utilitiesman 2nd Class Sean Mulligan, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, work on the pavement and bollards project to support the Pacific Air Forces onboard Naval Support Facility, Diego Garcia. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 13 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Raheem Dayee)

