    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support Pacific Air Forces [Image 1 of 4]

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support Pacific Air Forces

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Raheem Dayee 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    211221-N-YM570-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Dec. 21, 2021) Builder Constructionman James Wetling, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, removes formwork for the pavement and bollards project to support the Pacific Air Forces onboard Naval Support Facility, Diego Garcia. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 13 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Raheem Dayee)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia

