Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support Pacific Air Forces

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support Pacific Air Forces

    Photo By Seaman Raheem Dayee | 211221-N-YM570-1004 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Dec. 21, 2021)...... read more read more

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    12.27.2021

    Story by Seaman Raheem Dayee 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    By Builder Constructionman Raheem Dayee, NMCB-5

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 built two driveways for the Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) onboard Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia.

    The Seabees placed a paved driveway and installed bollards for one of PACAF’s warehouses valued at approximately $304,000.

    “I’m excited to see our project progressing,” said Steelworker 2nd Class Mariah Morgan, with NMCB-5. “It’s nice to get back into the swing of things.

    “It is so fun watching a first concrete placement for some of our newer guys on the [Detail site]. The pads looked great, and I’m excited for them to be used after we return to homeport.”

    The installation of bollards will improve the longevity of the PACAF facilities. The Seabees developed construction expertise while facilitating public relations and maintaining a global presence as a stand-in naval force.

    The Seabees installed 16 bollards inside and outside of the PACAF warehouse and placed two 20’ x 62.5’ pavement driveways.

    “This project was a group effort and required a lot of long days and late hours to complete. I couldn’t be more proud to be the officer in charge, and I’m sure everyone can return to homeport knowing that one of their projects will make a difference out here,” said Lt. j.g. Matthew Vandenboomen, with NMCB-5.

    This project allows PACAF to increase its capability to maintain and pre-position various expeditionary pieces of Civil Engineering Support Equipment (CESE) by improving the allowable working load of the area — allowing the service members to use larger CESE.

    NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their network of alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 13 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 23:59
    Story ID: 411952
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support Pacific Air Forces, by SN Raheem Dayee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support Pacific Air Forces
    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support Pacific Air Forces
    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support Pacific Air Forces
    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support Pacific Air Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT