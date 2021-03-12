US Army Sgt. Emily Perkins assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division Band sings during a concert in Rochester, New York, on Dec. 3, 2021. The concert was given at the New York State School Music Association conference where the Band performed various military and civilian musical selections. (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 15:16
|Photo ID:
|6994530
|VIRIN:
|211203-Z-IP781-1555
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Band Educates Educators [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT