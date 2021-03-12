Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band Educates Educators [Image 4 of 5]

    Band Educates Educators

    ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    US Army Sgt. Nathan Sheppard assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division Band utilizes his trumpet during a concert in Rochester, New York, on Dec. 3, 2021.The concert was given at the New York State School Music Association conference where the Band performed various military and civilian musical selections. (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band Educates Educators [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Band Educates Educators

    TAGS

    42nd Infantry Division
    Army
    National Guard
    Band

