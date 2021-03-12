Band Educates Educators

Soldiers assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division Band preform an educational concert at the New York State School Music Association conference in Rochester, New York, on Dec. 3, 2021. The concert serves as an opportunity for the band to show the role of Army Bands in the Army National Guard. (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
12.03.2021
12.27.2021
ROCHESTER, NY, US
