USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with JS Towada

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 23, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) sails alongside Towada-class replenishment oiler JS Towada (AOE-422) as they conduct a replenishment-at-sea. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

