    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 23, 2021) Sailors heave a line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a replenishment-at-sea with Towada-class replenishment oiler JS Towada (AOE-422). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.26.2021 22:25
    Photo ID: 6994040
    VIRIN: 211223-N-YA628-1358
    Resolution: 6142x4387
    Size: 891.86 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with JS Towada [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    Japanese
    Interoperability
    Allies
    JMSDF

