USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with JS Towada

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 23, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) sails alongside Towada-class replenishment oiler JS Towada (AOE-422) as they conduct a replenishment-at-sea. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
12.23.2021
12.26.2021
|6994045
|211223-N-YA628-1772
|4980x3557
|947.04 KB
PHILIPPINE SEA
|5
|1
