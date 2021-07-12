Sok Sun Min, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs graphics technician, displays a photo of himself and his two daughters in his office at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2021. Sok has worked as a graphics technician for more than 25 years, and is the second of three generations to work at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Date Posted: 12.26.2021 21:06 Photo ID: 6994036 VIRIN: 211207-F-SQ280-0002 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 1.74 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Backbone of the Wolf Pack 늑대 무리의 중추 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.