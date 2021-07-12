Backbone of the Wolf Pack 늑대 무리의 중추

A photo of Sok Ton Sik, late father to Sok Sun Min, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs graphics technician, hangs in Sun Min’s office at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2021. Sun Min began working as a graphics technician after his father passed away in 1995, who was the previous graphics technician. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

