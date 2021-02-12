Sok Sun Min, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs graphics technician, displays a photo of himself alongside old coworkers assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 2, 2021. Sok has worked as a graphics technician for more than 25 years, and is the second of three generations to work at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
Backbone of the Wolf Pack 늑대 무리의 중추
