Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, at right, visited with Soldiers during the the August Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. She inspected medical precautions the exercise took to prevent the spread of COVID and honored specific Soldiers for outstanding work. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2021 00:06
|Photo ID:
|6993857
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-VX503-0566
|Resolution:
|5139x3426
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT