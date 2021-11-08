Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, at right, visited with Soldiers during the the August Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. She inspected medical precautions the exercise took to prevent the spread of COVID and honored specific Soldiers for outstanding work. Daniels gave coins to Capt. Treasure L. Sharpe, supply officer for the 642nd Regional Support Group, at left, and Spc. Anthony V. Welmaker, a human resources specialist. Also pictured, second from right, Command Sergeant Major Denise Demps, 642nd Regional Support Group command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

