    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, second from left, visited with Soldiers during the the August Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. She inspected medical precautions the exercise took to prevent the spread of COVID and honored specific Soldiers for outstanding work. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.26.2021 00:06
    Photo ID: 6993858
    VIRIN: 210811-A-VX503-0617
    Resolution: 6172x4115
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Briefing [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    annual training
    USARC
    Army Reserve
    Combat Support Training Exercise
    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels

