Sheppard commemorates Tuskegee legacy with street renaming

While to some it's just a street sign, this newest street name addition will forever memorialize and honor the trailblazing Red Tails, otherwise known as the Tuskegee Airmen. A street naming ceremony was held at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, July 1, 2021, to do just that. The new signs will replace what was once called 5th Street, a main thouroghfare on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Martin)
