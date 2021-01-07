Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard commemorates Tuskegee legacy with street renaming [Image 3 of 3]

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Michelle Martin 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    While to some it's just a street sign, this newest street name addition will forever memorialize and honor the trailblazing Red Tails, otherwise known as the Tuskegee Airmen. A street naming ceremony was held at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, July 1, 2021, to do just that. The new signs will replace what was once called 5th Street, a main thouroghfare on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Martin)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 17:44
    Photo ID: 6993784
    VIRIN: 210701-F-OY233-003
    Resolution: 3137x2134
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard commemorates Tuskegee legacy with street renaming [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Tuskegee
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Red Tails

