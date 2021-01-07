Sheppard commemorates Tuskegee legacy with street renaming

Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Vernon Martin, left, and Duvoice Gooden, members of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc. Charles B. Hall Chapter in Oklahoma City, unveil the Tuskegee Airmen Avenue street sign at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, July 1, 2021. The Tuskegee Airmen Avenue Street Renaming Ceremony was held here as a way to memorialize the trailblazing Airmen for their courage and bravery during World War II., which set the stage for the desegregation of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Martin)

