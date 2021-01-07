Sheppard commemorates Tuskegee legacy with street renaming

The Tuskegee Airmen Avenue sign was revealed at a street renaming ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, July 1, 2021. The sign will replace the long time thouroughfare, 5th Street, to memorialize the Tuskegee Airmen for their courage and bravery during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Martin)

