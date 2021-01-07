Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard commemorates Tuskegee legacy with street renaming

    Sheppard commemorates Tuskegee legacy with street renaming

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Michelle Martin 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Tuskegee Airmen Avenue sign was revealed at a street renaming ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, July 1, 2021. The sign will replace the long time thouroughfare, 5th Street, to memorialize the Tuskegee Airmen for their courage and bravery during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Martin)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 17:44
    VIRIN: 210701-F-OY233-002
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    This work, Sheppard commemorates Tuskegee legacy with street renaming [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Tuskegee
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Red Tails

