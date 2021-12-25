Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Dec. 25, 2021) – U.S. Army Capt. Katie Bloom, a Behavioral Health Officer, from Omaha, Neb., assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, eats Christmas dinner while deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) on Christmas day. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

