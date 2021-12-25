Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christmas at Camp Lemonnier [Image 4 of 10]

    Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Dec. 25, 2021) – U.S. service members and leadership hold a cake cutting ceremony to open Christmas dinner to those deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

