Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Dec. 25, 2021) – U.S. service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), serve a Christmas meal. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2021 12:13
|Photo ID:
|6993657
|VIRIN:
|211225-N-AW702-0008
|Resolution:
|7115x4744
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
