U.S. Air Forces Central commander visits 332nd AEW

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, right, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, escorts Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) commander, to his departure flight after touring the 332nd AEW Dec. 11, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Guillot visited Airmen of the 332nd AEW to speak with leadership and recognize superior performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

