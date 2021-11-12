U.S. Air Forces Central commander visits 332nd AEW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) commander, recognizes Airmen during his visit to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Dec. 11, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Guillot visited to speak with leadership and recognize superior performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

