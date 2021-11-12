Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Forces Central commander visits 332nd AEW [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Air Forces Central commander visits 332nd AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) commander, looks at operations by the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Dec. 11, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Guillot visited Airmen of the 332nd AEW to speak with leadership and recognize superior performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 01:35
    Photo ID: 6993621
    VIRIN: 211211-F-DU706-1537
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Forces Central commander visits 332nd AEW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT commander
    General

