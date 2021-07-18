Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIARNG King of Battle conduct fire missions [Image 9 of 10]

    HIARNG King of Battle conduct fire missions

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) toss an artillery shell while checking the barrel of the M119A3 105mm light towed howitzer weapon system and look for the point of impact (POI) during fire mission proficiency operations, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 18, 2021. Known as the “King of Battle,” field artillery weapons are specialized for mobility, tactical proficiency and a multitude of short, long and extremely long range target engagement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIARNG King of Battle conduct fire missions [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

