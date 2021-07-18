HIARNG King of Battle conduct fire missions

Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment utilize their knowledge and expertise to conduct fire mission proficiency operations on the M119A3 105mm light towed howitzer and M777A2 155mm medium towed howitzer weapon systems during Annual Training, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 16, 2021. Field Artillery, known as the “King of Battle,” is one of three branches of the Army’s combat arms. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

by SFC Theresa Gualdarama