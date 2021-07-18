Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) toss an artillery shell after firing a round from the M119A3 105mm light towed howitzer weapon system during fire mission proficiency operations, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 18, 2021. Known as the “King of Battle,” field artillery weapons are specialized for mobility, tactical proficiency and a multitude of short, long and extremely long range target engagement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2021 Date Posted: 12.25.2021 03:29 Photo ID: 6993609 VIRIN: 210718-Z-PI315-1134 Resolution: 5222x3577 Size: 14.44 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIARNG King of Battle conduct fire missions [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.