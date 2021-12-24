NY Army National Guard Soldiers participate in Sfc. (ret.) Arthur Coon's Christmas Eve Road March, Glens Falls, NY, Dec. 24, 2021. Every Year, Coon hosts the road march to honor veterans currently deployed who cant be home with their families for the holidays. (NY Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza.)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 11:58
|Photo ID:
|6993479
|VIRIN:
|211224-A-DP681-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.77 MB
|Location:
|GLENS FALLS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Christmas Eve Road March [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
