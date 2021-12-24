2021 Christmas Eve Road March

NY Army National Guard Soldiers participate in Sfc. (ret.) Arthur Coon's Christmas Eve Road March, Glens Falls, NY, Dec. 24, 2021. Every Year, Coon hosts the road march to honor veteans currently deployed who cant be home with their families for the holidays. (NY Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza.)

