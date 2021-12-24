2021 Christmas Eve Road March

NY Army National Guard Cpl. Kimberly Ferris, assigned to the 2nd, 108th Infantry, participates in Sfc.(ret.) Arthur Coon's Christmas Eve Road March, Glens Falls, NY, Dec. 24, 2021. Ferris marches with her family every year to honor veterans currently deployed who cant be home with their families for the holidays. (NY Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza.)

Date Taken: 12.24.2021
Location: GLENS FALLS, NY, US