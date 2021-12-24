Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Christmas Eve Road March [Image 1 of 5]

    2021 Christmas Eve Road March

    GLENS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    NY Army National Guard Cpl. Kimberly Ferris, assigned to the 2nd, 108th Infantry, participates in Sfc.(ret.) Arthur Coon's Christmas Eve Road March, Glens Falls, NY, Dec. 24, 2021. Ferris marches with her family every year to honor veterans currently deployed who cant be home with their families for the holidays. (NY Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza.)

    road march
    Christmas
    Holidays
    Christmas eve
    veterans

