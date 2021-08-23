211129-N-NW981-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2021) Navy graphic illustration to support communications efforts to teach sailors about Navy cash. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily R. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 03:38
|Photo ID:
|6993388
|VIRIN:
|211129-N-NW981-1001
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Cash graphic illustration [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT