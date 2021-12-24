211029-N-NW981-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 29, 2021) Navy graphic illustration to promote USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)'s podcast. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily R. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 03:38
|Photo ID:
|6993386
|VIRIN:
|211029-N-NW981-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x5100
|Size:
|9.78 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) podcast poster [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT