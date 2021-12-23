Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Gen. William J. Prendergast IV stands next to Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, after Stencel promoted Prendergast to the rank of major general in a promotion ceremony, Dec. 23, 2021, at the 41st Infantry Division Armed Forces Reserve Center, located at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. Currently, Prendergast serves as the Commander of Contingency Command Post 1, Task Force 51, U.S. Army North (ARNORTH) & 5th U.S. Army, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.24.2021 02:13 Photo ID: 6993372 VIRIN: 211223-Z-ZJ128-1004 Resolution: 4334x2795 Size: 1.7 MB Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US Hometown: BEAVERTON, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard general promoted in Camp Withycombe [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.