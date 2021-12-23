National Guard general promoted in Camp Withycombe

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Gen. William J. Prendergast IV stands next to Maj....... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Gen. William J. Prendergast IV stands next to Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, after Stencel promoted Prendergast to the rank of major general in a promotion ceremony, Dec. 23, 2021, at the 41st Infantry Division Armed Forces Reserve Center, located at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. Currently, Prendergast serves as the Commander of Contingency Command Post 1, Task Force 51, U.S. Army North (ARNORTH) & 5th U.S. Army, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – The Oregon Army National Guard promoted Brig. Gen. William J. Prendergast, IV to the rank of major general in a ceremony, Dec. 23, 2021, at the 41st Infantry Division Armed Forces Reserve Center, located at 15300 SE Minuteman Way, at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, presided over the promotion ceremony with Prendergast's family, friends, and fellow service members in attendance.



Prendergast graduated college in 1990 with a Political Science degree from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. He then joined the Oregon Army National Guard in 1992 as a combat engineer and then received his commission in 1994 from the Officer Candidate School at the Oregon Military Academy.



After earning his commission, he held various Oregon Army National Guard positions, including commanding the following units: The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 249th Regional Training Institute, 82nd Support Detachment (ROC) (TSC), 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, E Troop, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, and D Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment.



In April 2017, Prendergast was selected as Assistant Adjutant General, serving at the Oregon Joint Force Headquarters, and served simultaneously as the Deputy Commanding General and Army Reserve Component Integration Advisor for U.S. Army Africa (USARAF) and Southern European Task Force (SETAF). Aug. 2018 Prendergast commanded the Land Component Command of the Oregon Army National Guard. Currently, he serves as the Commander of Contingency Command Post 1, Task Force 51, U.S. Army North (ARNORTH) & 5th U.S. Army, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.





Prendergast has been a NIKE Inc. employee in his civilian employment for over 25 years and is currently the Global Category Director, Special Field Systems (SFS) in Beaverton, Oregon.



-30-