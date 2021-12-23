National Guard general promoted in Camp Withycombe

Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Gen. William J. Prendergast IV takes the oath of office, administered by Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon, during a promotion ceremony, Dec. 23, 2021, at the 41st Infantry Division Armed Forces Reserve Center, at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. Currently, Prendergast serves as the Commander of Contingency Command Post 1, Task Force 51, U.S. Army North (ARNORTH) & 5th U.S. Army, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
