Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard general promoted in Camp Withycombe [Image 3 of 4]

    National Guard general promoted in Camp Withycombe

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Gen. William J. Prendergast IV takes the oath of office, administered by Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon, during a promotion ceremony, Dec. 23, 2021, at the 41st Infantry Division Armed Forces Reserve Center, at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. Currently, Prendergast serves as the Commander of Contingency Command Post 1, Task Force 51, U.S. Army North (ARNORTH) & 5th U.S. Army, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 02:13
    Photo ID: 6993371
    VIRIN: 211223-Z-ZJ128-1003
    Resolution: 3641x2427
    Size: 992.52 KB
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US 
    Hometown: BEAVERTON, OR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard general promoted in Camp Withycombe [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard general promoted in Camp Withycombe
    National Guard general promoted in Camp Withycombe
    National Guard general promoted in Camp Withycombe
    National Guard general promoted in Camp Withycombe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard general promoted in Camp Withycombe

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Withycombe
    ORARNG
    Major General Promotion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT