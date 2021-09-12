“Alfred,” an automated food preparation robot, prepares a salad at the Monarch Dining Facility, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 9, 2021. Travis AFB is the first military base to utilize and test “Alfred.” The design is meant to increase productivity, reduce food waste, and lower risks of viral and microbial transmissions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 23:10 Photo ID: 6993347 VIRIN: 211209-F-FM924-1065 Resolution: 4776x3184 Size: 2.23 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monarch DFAC leads the way in automating food preparation [Image 9 of 9], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.