Monarch DFAC leads the way in automating food preparation

Yuki Yamada, Dexai Robotics chef de technologie, shows the 60th Mission Support Group leadership “Alfred,” an automated food preparation robot, as it prepares a salad at the Monarch Dining Facility, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis AFB is the first military base to utilize and test “Alfred.” The design is meant to increase productivity, reduce food waste, and lower risks of viral and microbial transmissions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 23:10
|Photo ID:
|6993343
|VIRIN:
|211209-F-FM924-1016
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
