    Monarch DFAC leads the way in automating food preparation [Image 9 of 9]

    Monarch DFAC leads the way in automating food preparation

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    “Alfred,” an automated food preparation robot, prepares a salad at the Monarch Dining Facility, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 9, 2021. Travis AFB is the first military base to utilize and test “Alfred.” The design is meant to increase productivity, reduce food waste, and lower risks of viral and microbial transmissions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    kitchen
    dfac
    AMC
    innovation
    TAFB
    chowhall

