Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss command sergeant major, renders honors to the colors at the 85th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 25, 2021. In a tradition that goes back generations, Bliss Soldiers were once again honored to help lead the Sun Bowl parade, the official start of Sun Bowl season in El Paso in the run-up to the Dec. 31 college football bowl game. With more than 200,000 spectators, the parade is the largest public event in El Paso every year.

