Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade [Image 3 of 6]

    Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2021

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers on the move during the 85th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 25, 2021. In a tradition that goes back generations, Bliss Soldiers were once again honored to help lead the Sun Bowl parade, the official start of Sun Bowl season in El Paso in the run-up to the Dec. 31 college football bowl game. With more than 200,000 spectators, the parade is the largest public event in El Paso every year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 18:41
    Photo ID: 6993304
    VIRIN: 211125-A-KV967-3018
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade [Image 6 of 6], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade
    Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade
    Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade
    Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade
    Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade
    Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT