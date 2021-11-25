Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade [Image 1 of 6]

    Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2021

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Paradegoers take in the 85th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 25, 2021. As part of the Sun Bowl parade tradition, Fort Bliss-based Soldiers were invited to help lead the annual parade.

