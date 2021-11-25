Bliss Soldiers help lead 85th Sun Bowl Parade

Paradegoers take in the 85th annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 25, 2021. As part of the Sun Bowl parade tradition, Fort Bliss-based Soldiers were invited to help lead the annual parade.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 18:41
|Photo ID:
|6993302
|VIRIN:
|211125-A-KV967-3015
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
