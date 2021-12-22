Tiffany Black, an art facilitator with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, along with Afghan guests, unveil their completed Operation Allies Welcome “traveling mural” for interagency leadership at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Dec. 22, 2021. The project, inspired by the artists’ experiences in Afghanistan and hopes for a better future, incorporates therapeutic techniques and creative expression as a means to promote healing and well-being among Afghan evacuees during the resettlement process. This initiative provides essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trinity Carter/ 14th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 13:28 Photo ID: 6992305 VIRIN: 211222-A-FF323-003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.76 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Hometown: EDINBURGH, IN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Atterbury: The completed “Traveling Mural” [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.