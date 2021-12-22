Task Force Atterbury: The completed “Traveling Mural”

Aaron Batt, the Federal Coordinator for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, expresses appreciation for the collaborative efforts of Afghan guests and soldiers in creating an Operation Allies Welcome “traveling mural” at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Dec. 22, 2021. The project, inspired by the artists’ experiences in Afghanistan and hopes for a better future, incorporates therapeutic techniques and creative expression as a means to promote healing and well-being among Afghan evacuees during the resettlement process. This initiative provides essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trinity Carter)

