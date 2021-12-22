Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Atterbury: The completed “Traveling Mural” [Image 2 of 3]

    Task Force Atterbury: The completed “Traveling Mural”

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Trinity Carter 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Aaron Batt, the Federal Coordinator for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, expresses appreciation for the collaborative efforts of Afghan guests and soldiers in creating an Operation Allies Welcome “traveling mural” at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Dec. 22, 2021. The project, inspired by the artists’ experiences in Afghanistan and hopes for a better future, incorporates therapeutic techniques and creative expression as a means to promote healing and well-being among Afghan evacuees during the resettlement process. This initiative provides essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trinity Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Atterbury: The completed "Traveling Mural" [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

