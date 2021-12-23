LRC Ansbach program analyst presents answers to questions leadership didn’t know to ask

Morgan Rozell, a plans and operations program management analyst at Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, is responsible for managing LRC Ansbach’s budgetary program, and he’s also the primary safety officer, records manager, anti-terrorism officer, Emergency Operations Center officer and more. He said he enjoys his job because he gets to be creative and solve issues. As a program management analyst, he’s posing answers to questions his leadership didn’t know to ask so they can adapt, plan and make the correct executive decisions. (Photo illustration by Cameron Porter)

