LRC Ansbach program analyst presents answers to questions leadership didn’t know to ask

Morgan Rozell, a plans and operations program management analyst at Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, is responsible for managing LRC Ansbach's budgetary program, and he's also the primary safety officer, records manager, anti-terrorism officer, Emergency Operations Center officer and more. He said he enjoys his job because he gets to be creative and solve issues. As a program management analyst, he's posing answers to questions his leadership didn't know to ask so they can adapt, plan and make the correct executive decisions.

Name: Morgan Rozell



Job title: Program Management Analyst



Assigned: Plans and Operations, Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Barton Barracks, Ansbach, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working at LRC Ansbach for 16 months. Before that I was a program analyst at the Directorate of Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska - Fort Wainwright for three years. Before that, I was a contractor doing background checks at USAG Alaska - Fort Wainwright, also for three years.



Other service: I joined the Army at 17 years old with a waiver. I was an active duty Soldier for three years and a Reserve Soldier for 15 years. During that time I was a personnel specialist, and I moonlighted as a medic for five years, too.



Hometown: Fort Wainwright, Alaska



Q: Can you explain your responsibilities at LRC Ansbach?



A: Primarily, I manage the budgetary program for LRC Ansbach as well as its execution. My primary role is acting as a resource manager, but I’m not a budget analyst. I’ll look at a program from a holistic perspective and determine what we need for that program to assist leadership in ensuring they have all the tools and resources necessary to make the program successful. A program management analyst can be thought of as operations, which we are, but we’re heavily tied to everything. There’s nothing we don’t touch in an organization. As the only Army civilian staff member in plans and operations, I handle all of the communications, reporting requirements, data collection and project management for LRC Ansbach. I’m also LRC Ansbach’s primary safety officer, records manager, anti-terrorism officer, Emergency Operations Center officer and more. Every additional duty in LRC Ansbach you can think of – that’s me.



Q: Why is your position at LRC Ansbach so important?



A: The most important part of my job is to not just provide answers for what we need at this moment – instead, it’s to look at what we need in the future. And when I’m doing research and looking at things, I’m trying to figure out the questions that leadership hasn’t thought to ask or didn’t know to ask at this time. My job as an analyst is to pose answers to those questions they didn’t know to ask so they can adapt, plan and ensure we’re not just meeting the mission but supporting the commander’s intent. Decisions that come down and changes in our environment have multiple effects. We’re not just an operation standing on our own. As a support service, we’re part of a larger military organization and force. The most important thing I do as a program management analyst is support my leadership so they can make the correct executive decisions. It’s not just writing reports. It’s not just submitting a budget. It’s much more.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: The military has always been a part of my life. It’s always been connected to me in every aspect in everything I’ve ever done. It affords me a family and a community wherever I go – one with the same culture and the same base principles and values that I have. Feeling that I’m part of a team and community – something bigger than myself – makes me want to work even harder. I get to be a part of one of the largest organizations in the world, and my job is to think. My job is not to report yes or no on a checklist. It’s not to grind out a document or spreadsheet. I’m paid to be creative and solve problems. I love being part of the military community, figuring things out and helping solve issues.



LRC Ansbach and 405th AFSB: LRC Ansbach is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Ansbach directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach. LRC Ansbach reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.