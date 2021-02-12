Alaska National Guard delivers holiday gifts to remote villages for 66th year

Members for the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard unload pallets of gifts from an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft Dec. 2, 2021, at Nome, Alaska, before they are loaded onto an CH-47 Chinook helicopter for further delivery to Buckland as part of Operation Santa Claus 2021. Op Santa is an Alaska National Guard annual community outreach program that provides gifts, books, school supplies and stocking stuffers to children in rural Alaskan communities. This year marks the 66th year of the program, which began in 1956 after the village of St. Mary's experienced a year of hardship and the Alaska Air National Guard flew in gifts and supplies donated by the local community. The Alaska National Guard was able to continue the tradition this year and safely provide gifts despite COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso/Released).

